On May 10, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a residential burglary report from the Woodhaven Drive area of Bedford County.
During the investigation, it was determined that the burglary occurred during the daylight hours on April 11. Four African American males forced entry to the house while one was armed and displaying a handgun. Multiple firearms were stolen from the residence during the burglary.
The homeowners were not home when the incident occurred, and the incident was captured on video surveillance.
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
