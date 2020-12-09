Since 2007 the Smith Mountain Lake branch of American Association of University Women (SMAAUW) has awarded scholarships to primary permanent female residents of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties.
This year, SMAAUW is offering two scholarships of $3,000 each, which will be forwarded directly to the recipient’s college for tuition only.
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a United States community college, college or university and have completed at least one semester. Two letters of recommendation are required, one from a current professor.
Additional criteria to meet are official grade report (academic transcript) and 300-400 word essay decribing educational and career goals, financial need to include grants received and debt. There are no restrictions on age or academic areas of study.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on high academic achievement, financial need, volunteer activities, work experience and character.
The deadline to apply is March 15. The scholarship recipients must attend the SMAAUW luncheon May 15 for formal award presentation.
Applications may be obtained from Virginia College’s financial aid offices and on the SMAAUW website: smithmountain-va.aauw.net. All criteria for the scholarship are posted on the website. Electronic applications are required during these pandemic times.
If there are any questions or for additional information, contact Kris Hill, scholarship chairperson, at kristinehill48@centurylink.net or postal address: 230 Forest Edge Road, Wirtz, VA 24184.
