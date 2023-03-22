The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the Bedford and Franklin County-areas. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent.
BEDFORD COUNTY
ROUTE 608 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: Work began on September 8 for a bridge replacement on Route 608 and is currently underway. The bridge is located 0.20 mi south from Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north from Route 122 (Moneta Road). The road is closed and a detour is in place. The road is scheduled to reopen in late fall 2023.
ROUTE 221 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS: A project to improve safety and operations at three signalized intersections is underway. Two intersections are on Route 221 in Bedford County in the Salem District and one is at Route 460 Business (Timberlake Road) and Route 622 (Waterlick Road) in Campbell County in the Lynchburg District. In Bedford County, this project will improve two adjacent signalized intersections in the Forest area on Route 221 at Route 1425 (Graves Mill Road) and at Route 1426 (Gristmill Drive). Most work will be performed during nighttime hours, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. the next morning. Drivers may see shoulder and lane closures during daytime hours on the weekends. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
