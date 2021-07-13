On July 15, Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake will have a fundraiser at the Bernard’s Landing, a 70-acre waterfront resort in Moneta.
They will be joined by Congressman Bob Good, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson and a couple House of Delegates candidates.
A private reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., and the general reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
“It will be a great opportunity to meet some of the people we are helping this year,” the group stated.
All proceeds from the event are going to help statewide and House of Delegates candidates this year.
To attend, to sponsor the event or for more information, email Carolyn at ceholskey@gmail.com.
“You don’t want to miss this special event with many great conservative leaders,” the group stated.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.