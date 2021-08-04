On a recent weekend, large numbers of visitors and residents of the lake took part in the popular Pirate Days activities that were hosted at Smith Mountain Lake. A new activity added this year was the water balloon fight that took place between boaters on the water. Everyone involved appeared to be having a great time using slings, lacrosse sticks and other launchers to hurl water balloons at their opponents. While the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) is a strong supporter of recreational activities on the lake, the SMLA board of directors has some concerns with the impact of large numbers of balloons entering the ecosystem of the lake.
The stated mission of the SMLA is to “protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation.” In support of that mission, the lake association is comprised of over 800 members, 80-plus volunteers performing regular educational and monitoring functions around the lake, and a board of 20 directors that oversees the activities of the association.
The SMLA concerns over use of water balloons on the water include the potential impact of the used balloons on fish and aquatic birds, who may consume pieces of the balloons that look similar to some of the baits used by fishermen; boat engines which could overheat if water intakes become clogged by pieces of the balloons; and shorelines that can become littered with debris.
The Virginia state legislature has recently recognized these potential threats by amending §29.1-556.1 of the Virginia state code, making it unlawful to release or discard outdoors any balloon made of a nonbiodegradable material requiring more than 5 minutes of contact with air or water to degrade. This became law on July 1, but unfortunately it was not widely publicized.
We at the SMLA support common sense and safe approaches to recreational activities on the lake, which do not pose a threat to wildlife, boats or the environment. We encourage participants in recreational lake activities give serious consideration to alternate activities that do not include the outdoor use of water balloons.
