Current U.S. senator and former governor Mark Warner visited the town of Rocky Mount on Tuesday to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currently about to be voted on by House of Representatives by the end of next month. Other topics such as COVID-19 and Afghanistan also were discussed.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is called the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will bring $110 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion in rails, $55 million for water infrastructure, $65 million for broadband internet and more.
“For 50 years, our country hasn’t invested in infrastructure in a way we should,” Warner said.
He said the infrastructure bill will help folks in southern and southwest Virginia a lot, because the COVID-19 pandemic showed how important it is having high speed broadband internet to be able to study and work at home. Warner said this bill combined with other legislation will ensure that every home in Virginia will have access to the internet at an affordable rate.
Warner also pointed out that Virginia has 700 bridges that are “in the state of decay” and many of them are almost dangerous to drive over, so this infrastructure bill will make sure they get repaired.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version of the article this upcoming Wednesday at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.