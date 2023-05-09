Smith Mountain Eagle wins 13 awards from Virginia Press Association

During the Virginia Press Association’s (VPA) annual banquet held in Richmond on May 6, Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper took home a total of 13 awards - two major awards in the 2022 Advertising Sweepstakes Non-Daily 1 and the 2022 Grand Sweepstakes Non-Daily 1 awards, while also capturing 11 news and advertising awards – including seven first-place honors – from the VPA’s 2022 contest.
Graphic designer Amanda Meadows collected three first place awards in the following categories: Member Self-Promotion forMagazines to Flip Ad; Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages for A-Z Guide; and Real Estate for her Audrey Agee Realtor advertisement.
Long-time contributing writer and photographer Jeff Reid received first place awards in the categories of Personality or Portrait Photo for his Panama Pearl and Sapphire entry and in the Picture Story or Essay for his worked titled Fall Photos. Reid and former Smith Mountain Eagle news editor C.E. Adams combined to win a third-place award in the Combination Picture and Story category.
William Seidel received a first-place honor in the General News Writing category, and two third-place finishes – one in Public Safety Writing and one in Sports Writing Portfolio.
Contributing writer Taylor Berger walked away with a first-place honor in the Government Writing category, while contributing writer Adam Powell rounded out the newspaper’s award tally at 11 with his third-place honor in the Feature Writing category.
