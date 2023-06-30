Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill

Hola, amigos! This week, my ‘Out on the Town’ adventure continued with a visit to the beautiful setting of Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill in Hardy, where I sat down with my friends and owners, Honorio and Noel Zaragoza, and enjoyed a wonderful time.
From the moment you enter Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill, the friendly and festive atmosphere draws you in from every angle. The bold, bright colors of the décor with Latin influence and rustic furnishings set the ambiance from moment you enter. The kind and eager-to-help staff and the sensational smells of Mexican dishes being prepared in the kitchen bring it all together so nicely for an experience sure to be remembered.
During my recent visit to Cancun’s, I had the opportunity to learn more about the family of owners, who have been in the restaurant business since the late 1980s. Honorio and his family opened Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill in 2012 after an extensive remodel that more than doubled capacity. Through the years, they have introduced multiple new menu options based on customers’ preferences. Just recently a brand outdoor patio opened up offering a perfect place for family gatherings and events.
To begin my dining experience, I ordered a crowd favorite – a jalapeno and cucumber margarita. Tasty, tangy and with a hint of spice, this beverage is made with Cuervo Espial tequila, low-carb margarita mix, agave nectar and Grand Gala orange liqueur. Other favorites include flavors such as original lime, and blue coconut, to name a few.
Looking ahead to dessert, I chose to pass on an appetizer. It wasn’t easy, especially with one of my favorites calling my name – the chorizo cheese fries, which are as delicious as a starter as they are as a meal on their own.
I ordered two entrées: the Pineapple Fajitas – a fresh, half pineapple filled with shrimp, pineapple, red onions, bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese, and served with tortillas, sides of rice or beans, lettuce and their ever popular freshly made salsa. You can also order with chicken or steak.
My second entrée was the Enchilada Mexicanas, which comes presented on a plate as four sizeable and scrumptious enchiladas stuffed full of diced chicken, grilled green peppers and onions and topped with a creamy white sauce with sprinkles of white cheese. Everything just hits the spot.
The sweetness of dessert rounded out my meal in perfect order, especially this dessert: Churros, a collaboration of crispy bread sprinkled with sugar, cinnamon and topped with whipped cream, chocolate and a cherry that turned out exactly how I expected: amazing.
Other dishes to try include entrees like the Shrimp Ceviche, a light and refreshing dish of shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeno marinated with lime juice and topped with fresh avocado. The California Fajitas comes with sizzling strips of steak, chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), carnitas (pork), along with grilled onions, poblano and red peppers. Another must-try are the Tacos Al Pastor – marinated pork, chicken, or shrimp combined with chorizo, onions and pineapple on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and green sauce, along with charro beans and rice served on the side. A variety of salads, vegetarian dishes, a la carte options, and kids’ favorites, including cheeseburgers, hot dogs, French fries, chicken tenders and rice means there is something to please every palate. A full bar with imported and domestic beers in bottles and on draft, non-alcoholic beverages, wines, margaritas and liquors is also available.
Learning about people and supporting others is what the Smith Mountain Lake community is about. People like Honorio and his lovely wife, Erandy, who have two sons – one who is a recent graduate of Virginia Tech and the other, who attends the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. People like Honorio’s three brothers, Noel, Maneol and Elias, who are also owners in the restaurant (Noel works with Honorio). It’s family serving families at Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill, and the goodness doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill is located at 13383 Booker T. Washington Hwy in Hardy. Hours are Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Dine-in or carry out options available. For more information, call 540.798.4808 or 540.719.2884.
**Sponsored Content**
