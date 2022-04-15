A hazardous situation today that involved chemicals mixing to create a chlorine gas cloud is contained, according to Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA).
At approximately 7:40 a.m. today, BRWA received a chemical delivery at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford. There was an inadvertent mixture of two chemicals that led to a hazardous materials situation in the form of a chlorine gas cloud.
BRWA staff called 911 and Fire and Rescue. Regional Hazmat, VDEM and the Bedford Fire Department also responded. Teams are still on-site monitoring and assessing the situation.
This is an isolated situation at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant and no water or wastewater services are disrupted, according to BRWA. The drinking water system was not impacted, and the water from the potable system is safe to drink.
A hotline has been created for citizens to call with any questions or concerns at 540-587-6060.
“The BRWA is grateful for the prompt response of our community to help with this situation. It shows the power of the Bedford community in coming together with a united force when situations occur that impact our citizens,” said BRWA Executive Director Brian Key.
Earlier today from Bedford County officials:
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene of a hazmat incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford.
According to the Bedford County Fire Marshal, two chemicals were mixed that created a large amount of chlorine gas. Two individuals are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Nearby residents and businesses in the immediate surrounding area are being evacuated as a precaution. Downtown Bedford is not affected in this evacuation.
The Department of Fire and Rescue has called in regional hazmat teams to assist. They are working on decontamination and stabilizing the spill.
Orange Street is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.
More updates will be provided at a later time.
