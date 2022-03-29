Franklin County Parks & Recreation will bring an outdoor egg hunt and bunny to more than 200 families April 14, 15 and 16.
“This outdoor, socially distanced, safe, egg-filled time is sure to please,” Franklin County Parks & Recreation stated.
Parents may call April 1 or after to the Franklin County Bunny Line at 540-493-9667 (Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to reserve a time slot for the Bunnies on the Move event. The slots are first-come, first-served. The bunny will come to participants’ front yard and hide some eggs and give parents the opportunity to take a photo with him.
There is still a need for volunteers. Those who are interested may call Zack Brooks, athletics specialist, at 540-483-9238. Volunteers are scheduled in a morning shift (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) or an evening shift (2:30 p.m.-7 p.m.) or if one is able to do an entire day, they can. Bunny suits and eggs will be provided. Volunteers must provide their own transportation.
“We look forward to bringing some cheer to families this spring, and whether you are wanting a visit or to volunteer, please let us know,” Franklin County Parks & Recreation stated. “Now let’s get those bunnies on the move.”
