The Bedford County Board of Supervisors joined Pittsylvania County by granting approval for a resolution to allow the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) to regulate no-wake surfing zones. Franklin County is the only county remaining that will need to approve a resolution.
In February, the board for TLAC voted to have their navigation committee research areas around the lake where no-wake surfing zones could be placed on Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake. The board took submissions from all three counties, with Bedford County receiving 140 submissions; 82 voted in favor while 58 were against.
