The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding all boaters to stay safe this summer and always wear a life jacket while on the water.
“A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds,” DWR stated. “No matter where you boat, kayak, paddleboard, or canoe — from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds — wearing a life jacket is essential for safety!”
If venturing out on any type of paddlecraft, operators and passengers are required to have wearable, U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets on board.
Make sure required equipment is on board the boat before leaving the dock, and tell someone where you are going and expected to return.
Requirements includes:
• Life Jackets
• A Special Note about Inflatable Life Jackets
• Does Your Life Jacket Really Fit?
• Fire Extinguishers
• Backfire Flame Arrestor
• Ventilation
• Sound Producing Devices
• Muffling Device
• Marine Sanitation Devices (MSD)
• Pump Out Stations
• Visual Distress Signals
• Navigation Lights
• Navigation Lights – Power Driven Vessels
• Navigation Lights – Sailing Vessels
DWR has a full list of what’s required on its website: dwr.virginia.gov/boating/boating-safety.
While getting ready for the boating season, boaters should make sure they have U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets in good condition that fit every occupant of the boat, including children. Inspect gear, including inflatable life jacket before adventuring on the water. Inflatable life jackets make it easy for adults to “Wear It” while enjoying their time on the water and being a good role model for young people on their boats. Also, have a plan to re-board the boat in case the unexpected happens and one ends up in the water.
Weather conditions and a marine forecast can be found on the National Weather Service website. The United States Geological Survey has water temperatures for inland lakes.
To learn more about boating laws in Virginia and information on boating, boating education and water safety, visit: dwr.virginia.gov/boating.
“Remember, everyone wants to have a safe, enjoyable day on the water,” DWR stated. “Do your part by wearing your life jacket and taking a boating safety education course.”
