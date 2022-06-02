During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting May 17, Piedmont Community Services was recognized for its 50th consecutive year of providing various community services to Franklin County residents, and multiple county employees were recognized for their service.
Board of supervisors member Leland Mitchell presented Greg Preston, the director of community services for the Piedmont Community Services Board, a resolution that stated that the board of supervisors recognizes its contributions over the last 50 years.
The resolution recognized how Piedmont has provided behavioral services not only to Franklin County since 1972. Mitchell listed the plethora of areas that their services have reached and impacted, and upon recognition, Preston received a standing ovation from those in attendance for all that Piedmont has done.
After receiving the above recognition, Preston went before the board to show appreciation for Piedmont being recognized, and mentioned a few other persons present with him.
Preston went over their expenses of service and how they’ve served Franklin County in 2021 and their ongoing service this current year. Preston said “if we can’t provide the service, we will build the service in order to meet the needs of the county.”
Preston went on to talk about the various areas of expansion.
On Friday, May 20, Piedmont held a ribbon cutting ceremony in recognizing their 50th year of service.
Also at the May 17 meeting, numerous employees of Franklin County were recognized for many years of service between them.
The employees recognized included those who work in the library to E911 to sanitation.
Of the recognitions, two employees were honored for 45 years of service to Franklin County: Freda Mattox who works for information technology, and Phyllis K. Scott, payroll and benefits analyzer.
Leland Mitchell presented both Mattox and Scott with resolutions recognizing their years of service and for their services going forward.
