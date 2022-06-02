An update on the ongoing Vision 25 plan was given during the Franklin County School Board meeting Monday, May 9.
The goal of Vision 25 is to build teacher and student capacity and examine the structures Franklin County Public Schools (FCPS) currently have in place that may need to be edited to make the FCPS “Profile of a Learner” accessible, so all students are empowered as learners.
The additional goal is for everyone to advance the four FCPS Pillars: “Foundation of Excellence, Community Invested, Prepared for Progress and Socially Responsive” to “Empower ALL Learners.”
According to documentation, this will be done by “building a common language/vocabulary,” “fostering the 5 Cs (creativity, collaboration, citizenship, communication, and critical thinking),” “examining current systems to ensure alignment of student outcomes,” “allowing teachers and staff to be an invested part of the process,” and “determining Key Performance Indicators/metrics” to measure progress.
