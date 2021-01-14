At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Cardinal Glass Industries celebrated completion of its recent facility expansion project in Vinton, which will accommodate a robotic seaming and cutting system.
Cardinal, located in the Vinton Business Center, makes glass units for residential windows and doors. The 26,000-square foot project expands and modernizes the facility’s production space and office area as well as adds an employee break room and locker rooms. Together, the facility upgrades and added equipment represent an $8 million investment and is expected to create 60 new jobs. Construction was done by Salem-based G&H Contracting.
“Today’s celebration recognizes the important contribution to Vinton, Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley made by Cardinal Glass, one of the region’s premier manufacturing companies,” said Todd Matthias, plant manager for the Roanoke-based operation. “The facility, equipment and added jobs represent Cardinal’s significant commitment to the community.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is supporting the project and job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.
“We are pleased to celebrate Cardinal Glass Industries’ continued growth in Roanoke County,” said Jason Peters, Vinton district supervisor on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “Cardinal is an innovative, advanced manufacturer that provides high quality employment opportunities for our citizens. We are grateful for their ongoing investments in Roanoke County.”
“Cardinal Glass Industries is a wonderful asset for the Vinton Business Center, and we are very appreciative of their continued investment in our community,” said Brad Grose, mayor for the Town of Vinton. “We pleased to see their continued success and look forward to seeing many more years of growth in the future.”
Cardinal Glass Industries is a management-owned S-Corporation leading the industry in the development of residential glass for windows and doors. The company has grown to more than 7,000 employees who are located at 37 manufacturing locations across the United States.
