Farm Credit hires Morris as Lending & Credit Trainee at Bedford branch

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, announced Logan Morris joined the association full-time as a Lending & Credit Trainee at the Bedford branch.
Morris was raised in Cumberland, Virginia, where his family managed a small beef cattle operation. Morris attended Virginia Tech and graduated with an associate’s degree from the Agricultural Technology Program.
Following graduation, Morris returned to Virginia Tech to complete his bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness, which led him to his career at Farm Credit. While in school, Morris worked for Virginia Tech Crop Production to grow his knowledge of crops and acquire his commercial driver’s license.
