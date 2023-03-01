A former Wirtz resident and Franklin County High School graduate (Class of 1989) is celebrating the release of her second book with Hachette Book Group this summer.
Barbara Craighead Hancock, known as Bobbi to family and friends, began writing seriously when her husband was deployed to Iraq with the 1173rd National Guard Unit out of Rocky Mount in the early 2000s.
Her first success in publishing was with Harlequin Romance. She wrote six novels and half a dozen novellas for Harlequin under the name Barbara J. Hancock.
Published under the pen name Willa Reece, WILDWOOD WHISPERS and WILDWOOD MAGIC are set in a fictional far southwestern Virginia town called Morgan’s Gap. They feature folk magic, mystery and romance centered around a community of wise women that welcome and help two young orphan women looking for themselves and a place to call home.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.