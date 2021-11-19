The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating multiple car break-ins in the Patterson Mill Road area of Bedford County. The incidents occurred between Nov. 12 and 15.
Richard Allen Cherry, 21, of Goodview, has been identified as the suspect, and multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants have been obtained, according to the sheriff’s office today.
Currently, the whereabouts of Cherry are unknown.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Cherry, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office requests they notify dispatch at 540-586-7827, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to lock the doors on their vehicles at night.
