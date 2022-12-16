Brenda Strickland of Rocky Mount announced her entry into the publishing scene with the release of “Moonshine and Salteens” (published by Xlibris).
It is described as an “exciting tale about a group of retirees on a weekend seaside getaway who embark on a salty mission to find a murderer.”
“Shirley Dalton is a retired educator who lives in a town known for making good moonshine,” a description of the book states. “After she becomes friends with other retirees Jackie, Kea, Lucy, and Roberta, they decide to name themselves the Salteens since they enjoy visiting salt caves and the beach. Although the women are all seeking adventure in their third act of life, none have a clue they are about to become embroiled in a murder mystery.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
