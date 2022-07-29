Franklin County officials announced July 15 that the county has placed fourth in the nation in the Annual Digital Counties Survey for communities with a population less than 150,000.
Bedford County also was a 2022 top 10 winner in the less than 150,000 population category, placing eighth.
Franklin County, at a population of roughly 55,000, competes with counties across America that are up to three times its size for this honor. This is the 13th year the county has placed in the nation’s top 10 annual ranking, which recognizes counties that are leading the way in using information and communications technology.
The national ranking is issued by the Center for Digital Government (CDG), in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo). The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage collaboration, enhance cybersecurity, and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.