Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window of a two-story apartment building and marked it as a working fire.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No other apartments were damaged.
The apartment was occupied by three adults at the time of the fire. The adult occupants are all safe, and there were no injuries.
The occupants of the apartment where the fire occurred were not displaced but are still being
