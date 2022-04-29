Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Detective John Maddox, in addition to former delegate Charles Poindexter, were guest speaks at the April meeting of the Proud Patriots of SML.
Miller spoke about the good relationship his office enjoys with Bedford County citizens, how helpful it has been and how it is maintained and nurtured. He stressed the importance of this and the need for that mutual respect, trust and support in all our communities across the country.
Maddox gave a brief rundown on the MS13 gang case and cited examples of citizen cooperation during that investigation, plus cooperation from other law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions. All six of the gang members involved in the murder of Bedford County resident Raymond Wood have been tried and are serving life sentences.
Poindexter addressed a variety of both state and national level pieces of legislation of importance and where they stand in the legislative process. Of significance at the state level is a requirement for a study to determine the life of solar farms so more informed decisions can be made about zoning to allow their construction on viable farmland.
“This is especially important to our area and, given that we’re likely facing a food shortage, this could be significant,” Proud Patriots of SML stated.
On the national level, more than 2,678 new regulations have been introduced the past 14 months, including a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office in every federal agency.
The Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake is a 501(c)(4) organization that seeks to “energize, educate and empower lake citizens to work toward sensible and responsible government so that we may have more control over our daily lives.”
For information on the Proud Patriots of SML, email ProudPatriotsofSML@gmail.com or call 540-227-0972.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.