SML Lions Charitable Corporation will hold its Spring Swing Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 30, at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Registration and lunch will start at noon with captain’s choice tee off at 1 p.m.
Teams of four will be capped at 20 with an entry fee of $75 per golfer.
Individual golfers will be accommodated as space allows.
To enter or for more information, call Rod Savage at 540-855-0910.
