50 years of service, Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) has launched an awareness initiative to help area homeowners better understand the mission and accomplishments of their organization. Key branding elements released are a new mission statement and logo.
“We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has been doing extraordinary things for the past 50 years to keep our lake clean and safe; however, very few lakefront homeowners know what we do and why we need their support,” said John Rupnik, president of SMLA, “Subsequently, we have launched this awareness campaign that is anchored by our new mission statement and logo.”
SMLA works independently and with area business partners to support lake initiatives that include water quality monitoring, buffer gardening, saving streams, invasive species, and boating and water safety to name a few.
Its recently released mission statement is “To protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation.”
Visit the SMLA website for more information on the work that SMLA performs or how to support its continued efforts at www.smlassociation.org.
