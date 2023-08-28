Veterans Post: sacrifice not about loss for local Army Veteran; it’s about what is gained by giving

Sacrifice. Dictionaries define this word in multiple ways. To suffer without. To give up. To renounce. To lose. The biblical interpretation is different. It means to give whatever is required of our time, our earthly possessions, and our energies to further His work.
Keith Moser, of Moneta, learned this lesson early in life. He grew up like many people do, without a true sense of direction. Moser’s decision to enter the US Army shortly after high school didn’t give him all the answers he was in search of. But a purpose? Yes. A foundation – a navigational beacon, if you will, that has helped lead him on other paths in his life.
“In the military, there are all of these opportunities,” said Moser. “It gave me discipline. It helped me build upon my faithfulness, the way I was brought up.”
Moser spent three years in the Army – active duty – as a cargo specialist. It was mind-opening,” said Moser. “As strange as it sounds, it was an ‘out-of-control’ zone – childhood. The military gave me the opportunity to see different angles of life. In the Army, you can be as successful as you want. They will let you fail. They will let you learn. It was actually a reprieve from life as I knew it. It helped put me on the right path.”
Path. Now this is a word that sure has a lot of meaning behind it. It is best defined by the person who is standing in front of his or hers. For Moser, the word ‘path’ brings to mind a well-known poem – “The Road Less Traveled”, by Robert Frost. This poem is widely considered one of the most controversial pieces of prose in American poetry. Why? Because it presents a choice of direction. Not just one choice, but one choice that follows another. It touches people at the heart of their own deepest, internal conflicts – confronting them with the decision to choose a path based on what they’ve long been taught, and what they have learned on their own. The first controversary comes in the form of struggle – of all kinds – in the courage to walk alone; to trust that faith will help lead you. The second is knowing how far to go alone with your own faith and believing in yourself. The third – and this is so important – is the choice of who to ask to walk with you in life, for better and for worse.
Enter Sandy Moser. She’s Keith’s better half. He’s hers. Together, they make each other whole, and then some. This is a lesson in heart math, in life, ladies and gentlemen, and it’s worth giving your full attention. “In marriage, it’s not just about giving your spouse half-effort, or meeting one another halfway,” said Sandy Moser. “It’s about giving one another 110%, and then some. Two, to the second power.
Here’s the math lesson: in irrational math, the square root of two is undetermined. The decimal expansion is infinite. It is non-terminating. There is no end. But when two becomes one – there is a shift. The square root of one remains one. It is positive, mathematically speaking.
So far, this is a lot to digest. A lot of information. A lot of different paths. A lot left up to interpretation. Uncertainty. Question marks. Complication. But not if you spend time with the Mosers. Not if you listen to them and watch them interact with one another. What you see is true love for one another, for their family, for their community, for the gift of life that has been given to them, and the gifts they give in return.
In the military, Keith learned the value of the power of one. It’s the heart and soul of it. All for one, and one for all. Teamwork at its finest. Sandy Moser is in medicine. She holds a doctorate as a nurse practitioner. She recently stepped away from full-time practice to focus her care on one – her and Keith’s three-year-old granddaughter. Sacrifice? Yes. The right kind of sacrifice. Sacrifice that doesn’t hurt anyone, but rather helps everyone. They fought together to literally give their grandchild a second chance at life – to give their granddaughter the chance to one day walk her own path in life – a better life – her best life. That’s giving, the way family is meant to give to one another.
Make no mistake about it – Keith is right in front and behind of his family. Following his path in the military, he went to school at Old Dominion University, where he received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering – and where he met his future wife, Sandy. They came from similar backgrounds – Keith is from Chatham and Sandy is from Danville. They knew one another, but in college, they got to know one another closer, more deeply. They started as friends. “We would have long talks about life,” said Sandy. “It was nice, having someone to talk to and get to know better. He became my best friend, and I fell in love with him.” Keith won’t argue that point. He knows who he has in Sandy. “She’s beautiful, and I am fortunate to call her my wife, my life-long friend,” said Keith. “She even helped me with my books when I needed help.” Reflecting on this puts a smile of both of their faces.
Following college, Keith went to work as a government contractor – leaning on his experience in the military. Later, he transitioned into private business. Meanwhile, Sandy continued to work as a nurse practitioner. She worked in family practice and internal medicine. They built a life together, had two children, a daughter and a son. They supported one another in their pursuit to become better, to do better, together.
Earlier in life, Keith’s job kept him on the road. “I was traveling all the time,” said Keith. “When my daughter was 10 and my son was five, Sandy supported my decision to go back to school so I could learn more about business – being in business. I needed to, for my family. I needed to spend more time with our children.”
Keith pursued his master’s degree at the University of Virginia. In 2012, Keith and Sandy made the decision to relocate from Chesapeake to Smith Mountain Lake. Keith went first – alone – to establish their roots. Sandy remained in Chesapeake with their children. When Sandy and their kids made the move, both she and Keith said the sacrifice of being apart was trying, but it was worth it. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” said Sandy. It was hard learning to live with one another again, but that was our driving force. We had worked hard to achieve what we had. We knew – and still know – our blessings.”
Fear. There’s something about fear – especially the fear of failure – that has an effect on some people. Some stand up to it, face it head on, endure it, overcome it. Refer back to the dictionary definitions of sacrifice – to suffer without, to give up, to renounce, to lose. Short-term pain for long-term gain. It helps to have something to work toward for – it’s best when it’s who, not what. It’s more genuine. It’s more heartfelt. For Keith, his motivation was Sandy, and their family, who stood with him even when they were apart. “I want to continually impress her,” said Keith. “I want to keep what I have, with my wife and my family.”
The transition of learning to live with one another again wasn’t difficult. Not by Keith’s and Sandy’s definition. They had learned from it, grown from it. They also reaped the benefits of their hard work – together. Keith eventually took the chance of going into business for himself. He and Sandy established Moser Electric. They are a staple in the Smith Mountain Lake community. Keith continues to give back – he’s built a barn alongside Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta that’s multipurpose. It serves as a place for recreation. It also serves as an office for American Legion Post #62 in which Keith and Sandy are intricately involved to support the cause for helping veterans. That’s the two-word mission of Lake Legion Post #62 – “help veterans.” The number matters – two – that is, for good reason. It adds up.
A two word mission. Two people – Keith and Sandy. Many others, like the team of local veterans who’ve commanded Lake Legion Post #62 to where they stand today. People like Jeff Prowse and his wife, Debbie. Brian Keaton, and his wife, Kim. Christopher Bechtler, and his wife, Pat. Keith Moser, and his wife, Sandy. And many others behind the scenes, and right on the front lines – standing up for one another. For good causes. For good people. For a community that not one of these individuals are originally from, but who have become a part of just as if they were. Together, two-by-two. Side-by-side. With a big body of water in the middle, and a ship full of courage, strength, determination and resolve that can weather any storm. Including sacrifice. Sacrifice for the good, for everyone. Now that’s powerful. That’s passion. That’s a path to follow that’s not misguided. It’s a path that doesn’t need defined. Not when you see where Keith and Sandy have come from, and where they continue to forge ahead. When you see the good that has come from it, and will continue to pave for others, the season nor the circumstances are the only focus.
In the end, this is a love story about loving what you do. It’s about loving who you do it for and with. It’s about having love for those before you, for those with you, and for those who may not even know it will touch them one day. Keith and Sandy – Sandy and Keith – no matter how you look at it, it works. That’s the lesson to learn from every single day.
