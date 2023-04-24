Bedford County Board of Supervisors votes 4-3 to set real estate tax rate at $.41 per $100 assessed property value

A public hearing was held on April 24 in Bedford over the county’s proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year tax rates that brought out several speakers voicing their opinions on both sides. In the end, the board voted 4-3 in support of a real estate tax rate of 41-cent per $100 of assessed property value.
Last month, the board voted 5-2, with members Charla Bansley and Tommy Scott opposing a 41-cent real estate tax per $100 of assessed property value. The advertised rate of 41-cents could not increased, but the board did have the option to lower it. The current real estate rate is 50 cents.
After a recent countywide property assessment, the “equalized rate” to achieve the same amount of real estate revenue as the previous fiscal year was determined to be 38 cents. The 9-cent decrease - or 12-cent to equalize - is a result of skyrocketing property assessments that many residents are facing as a result of market factors.
Kelly Bowles, a life-long Bedford County resident, spoke to the board and audience, expressing his support for a 38-cent per $100 tax rate, noting the 4-3 decision is shameful. “Three percent may not seem significant, but consider this: the US went to war with Great Britian over a three percent tax,” said Bowles. “An increase in taxes decreases the working man’s value.”
