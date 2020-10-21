When Bedford County Clerk of Court Cathy Hogan retired last November, her chief deputy, Judy E. Reynolds, was appointed the interim clerk. This November, Reynolds is seeking election for the remainder of Hogan’s unexpired term, which lasts through the end of 2023. She is running unopposed.
For the past 22 years, Reynolds, a Bedford native, has worked at the Clerk’s Office. She served as Chief Deputy from 2007 until her appointment as Interim Circuit Court Clerk in 2019. She said that she would like to complete the unexpired term and then seek another term in 2023.
Only months after her transition to interim clerk, Reynolds faced the additional challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest issue I’ve faced this year is trying to keep the office open to the public during the pandemic, still providing essential services needed by the public,” she said. “I feel with the help of an incredible staff, we were able to meet the needs of the public by keeping the office open every day, with only reduced hours for a portion of time. Technology provided by this office has enabled some services to be utilized online, which was beneficial especially during the stay at home order.”
Reynolds explained her qualifications for the position and her desire to continue serving her hometown.
“I am qualified for this office due to my years of experience in the office and my knowledge of the duties of the clerk,” she said. “I’ve actually been the acting clerk for the past year and have managed the office during unprecedented times of uncertainty. I love this community, and there’s no greater honor than to serve the public in the town I’ve lived all my life.”
As clerk of court, Reynolds sees her role as transcending political affiliation.
“I think most people align themselves with one party or the other, as do I, but my job is to be the clerk for all people, regardless of their political affiliation,” she said. “This office belongs to all citizens, and everything I do must be done in accordance with the Code of Virginia. My personal beliefs don’t play a part in how I carry out the duties of this position.”
The office of Clerk of Court is a county-wide position and voting for it will appear on ballots across Bedford County.
For residents of the Town of Bedford, candidates for four Town Council positions also will appear on the ballot. The seats are at-large, and each voter may select up to four candidates. All of the candidates in this town-wide election are running as independents. Appearing on the ballot are Timothy W. Black (incumbent; vice mayor), Stacey L. Hailey (incumbent), Bruce Erik Hartwick, F. Bryan Schley (incumbent), and.
In a special election to fill an unexpired town council term, Bruce M. Johannessen (incumbent) is running unopposed. The term will end on Dec. 31, 2022. Johannessen currently serves on the council, but his term runs out at the end of this year.
There are no local elections in Franklin County this November.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, this year.
