Bedford County commissioner of the revenue announces retirement

Julie Creasy, commissioner of the revenue for Bedford County, announced her retirement as of May 31 with 31 years of service to Virginia government.
Creasy’s career in the Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue office started 29 years ago on April 21, 1993, under long-time Commissioner of the Revenue Faye Eubank. Creasy gave credit to Eubank for teaching her and preparing her for the job she had no idea was in her future. Creasy said she has loved serving Bedford County and its citizens as well as the employees in her office who work hard to serve each taxpayer with courtesy and respect.
