The SML Lions has named its Skilled Trade Scholarships the “SML Lions Club Thomas L. Smith Skilled Trades Scholarships” at a recent meeting.
SML Lions stated that Smith was touched by this honor and recently sent a $1,000 check to the club to help support these scholarships.
In addition, the SML Lions’ trip to Stepping Stone Mission on June 27 was successful. They served lunch to 45 folks and had three “newbies” work.
Steve Johnson said he and others made gourmet chili dogs. Stepping Stone Mission supplied Nathan’s brand super large dogs for them to cook.
Also shared with members, SML Lions Tom and Ray Holt with wives provided a photo of them eating BBQ at Bullocks in Durham, North Carolina, last month.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.