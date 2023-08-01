Lake Christian Ministries puts out call for donations to help struggling families in need

Lake Christian Ministries (LCM), a regional non-profit that provides food, clothing, household items, crisis financial aid, job assistance and other community services, is in the same boat as a lot of organizations like it these days: it’s struggling to keep up with the demand. The need for food and other basic necessities in life is increasing as fast as the rate of inflation. Inflation is at the core of problems for a lot of people and businesses. It’s hitting LCM particularly hard, and it’s having an effect on those they serve.
“The prolonged issues with inflation have left our food pantry shelves bare,” said Jane Winters, Executive Director and CEO of LCM. “Traditionally, we have received overages from grocery stores like Kroger and Food Lion, but they have needed to reduce ordering because of the challenges of higher prices. It leaves stores with less inventory, and less to give.’
Winters said that people on the bottom rung of the economic ladder are facing the greatest challenges. LCM has seen a 40 percent uptick in requests for food donations to provide for themselves and their families. The problem is there is far more demand than supply.
On the government assistance side, “…people during the pre-pandemic days were receiving $150 a month in SNAP benefits,” said Winters. “Today, it’s more like $25-$30 a month.” Anyone who has shopped for food these days knows that $150 doesn’t go far at all. It’s difficult to survive on. It’s simple math to recognize that $25-$30 goes far less. It helps, but people are still struggling.
Winters also noted that donations of clothing, furniture and other items are at a five-year historic low. “We don’t have the amount of donations like we once did,” said Winters. ““We used to provide a lot of food and bread products with other programs in Rocky Mount, such as Food 4 Kids, and and for backpack programs, but we’re not getting enough to share.”
Keeping enough food on the pantry shelves to address the local food insecurity is an immediate concern. “We are well over budget in funds for crisis aid to prevent homelessness and keep utilities on in homes with children and elderly medically assisted adults,” noted Winters. “We need help, so we can continue to help others.”
Now is the time for everyone to reach out and help. Those who wish to contribute may make food and other item donations at LCM located at 13157 South Old Moneta Road, in Moneta. Financial donations may also be sent to LCM’s mailing address, PO Box 695, Moneta, VA 24121-0695. To make a donation online, visit lakechristianministries.org and scroll down to the right hand of the page and click “Donate”.
For more information, visit lakechristianministries.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.