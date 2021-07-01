The year after a presidential election is often called an off-year election, but the 2021 election in Virginia is anything but an off-year
Three top officials will be elected, as will all seats in the House of Delegates and a number of local offices.
One local contest of particular note is Bedford County School Board District 3. No candidates filed for that seat, so it will be a write-in race.
A surprise situation has developed in the 9th District of the House of Delegates.
Del. Charles Poindexter, who has an office in Glade Hill and has held office since first being elected in 2007, lost in the primary to Wren Williams, who won nearly twice as many votes as the office holder (62.8 percent to 37.2 percent).
Following are the candidates who will appear on the ballots for Smith Mountain Lake area residents in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties this November.
