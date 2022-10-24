Designer presents tie based on local student’s drawing

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Alexander Julian, a nationally recognized clothing designer, presented a tie to the students that attended Guys with Ties at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. It was based on student Mason Smith’s winning drawing while at Rocky Mount Elementary.
Guys with Ties began in 2018 with an idea from Dr. Lisa Newell. She asked Anthony Swann at Rocky Mount Elementary about starting a group for fifth grade boys. Swann pondered over Dr. Newell’s idea and made it come into fruition. Swann has led the students in lessons on honesty, integrity, grit and character. Guest speakers were invited and the students gleaned from real life lessons.
In December of 2020, Swann and the Guys with Ties program was featured on NBC news with Lester Holt. As Alexander Julian, a clothing designer, watched, he was intrigued by the program. From there, one of his assistants reached out to Swann at Rocky Mount Elementary. While talking with his assistant, Swann was informed that Julian wanted to create a tie for the students in the program. He wanted the students to design it so he could make it come to life.
