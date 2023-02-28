At 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a brush fire in the area of Lynville Ford Road.
The fire department stated that Assistant Chief 13 requested assistance from Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Hardy Volunteer Fire Company (Company 12) and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue (Company 11).
According to the Responding Fire online news page, the report was for a tree onto power lines and brush on fire.
Utility 13 arrived on scene to an active brush fire about half an acre that had jumped the road. Assistant Chief 13 requested additional manpower.
Units that responded were Brush 13, Brush 13A, Utility 13, Tanker 13, Brush 8, Brush 82, Tanker 8, Fire Boat 11-8 and Utility 11
The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked on the scene with a large presence of fire apparatus.
