Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston will have Homecoming 2022 on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Richard Foster, pastor, will be the speaker. Lunch will be provided around noon by Adell Catering Services of Rocky Mount. All church members, former members, family and friends are invited.
Mentow is located at the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 628 (Route 628 in Huddleston.
On Halloween, Oct. 31, Mentow will join other area churches to sponsor the Huddleston Community Trunk or Treat event at The Glenwood Pavilion. The location is on Leesville Road, near the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 626 (Smith Mountain Lake Parkway), Huddleston.
Families are invited from 6-8 p.m. for hotdogs, chili beans, desserts, beverages and candy for the kids. Nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Agape Center to help families in Bedford County. Also, there will be shoeboxes for those who want to help pack an Operation Christmas Box to send to children around the world.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, there will be a music, food and fellowship event at the church. This will start at 5 p.m. and will feature local musicians. Everyone is invited.
