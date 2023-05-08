15-year-old dies following vehicle accident in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle versus bicycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, May 4 at 10:10 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County.
A 15-year-old male was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220, when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord which was traveling south in the right lane on Route 220.
The operator of the bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Meggs died at the scene.
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
