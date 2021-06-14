Kylene Flynn, of Bedford, recently graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the College of Charleston.
Flynn was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation's top universities for quality education, student life and affordability.
