The Smith Mountain Arts Council announced that the 25th Annual John Faber Memorial Photography Contest and Show will take place April 24-25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 S. Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
Entries (up to four per photographer) may be submitted in one of eight categories:
• SML Area Scene (including SML sunrises and sunsets)
• Landscapes and Seascapes
• People
• Wildlife and Pets
• Architecture
• Close-up, Macro or Still-Life
• Digital Manipulations
• Youth, under 18 or enrolled high school student
Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, and first, second, third and honorable mention in each category. The contest is open to all photographers: casual, amateur and professional. Fees are $12 per entry for 1-3 photos, or $40 for 4 photos, for non-SMAC members. SMAC members’ entry fees are $7 per entry for 1-3 photos or $36 for 4 photos. There is no fee for entries in the Youth category.
This year’s judge will be Jerome Sturm, a noted photographer and teacher of photography and graphic design. The entry form for this year’s show contains pertinent information as to dates, rules and deadlines, and is available on the SMAC website, http://smithmountainartscouncil.com/Art-Show-2021.
The Smith Mountain Arts Council announced that the 25th Annual John Faber Memorial Photography Contest and Show will take place April 24-25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 S. Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
Entries (up to four per photographer) may be submitted in one of eight categories:
• SML Area Scene (including SML sunrises and sunsets)
• Landscapes and Seascapes
• People
• Wildlife and Pets
• Architecture
• Close-up, Macro or Still-Life
• Digital Manipulations
• Youth, under 18 or enrolled high school student
Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, and first, second, third and honorable mention in each category. The contest is open to all photographers: casual, amateur and professional. Fees are $12 per entry for 1-3 photos, or $40 for 4 photos, for non-SMAC members. SMAC members’ entry fees are $7 per entry for 1-3 photos or $36 for 4 photos. There is no fee for entries in the Youth category.
This year’s judge will be Jerome Sturm, a noted photographer and teacher of photography and graphic design. The entry form for this year’s show contains pertinent information as to dates, rules and deadlines, and is available on the SMAC website, http://smithmountainartscouncil.com/Art-Show-2021.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.