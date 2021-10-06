Bridgette Craighead, Democratic nominee for 9th District Delegate, was charged with two misdemeanor charges of abusive language to another occurring Sept. 24 in Franklin County.
She issued a statement Friday regarding criminal charges filed against her in Franklin County General District Court. She claims the charges were issued based on unfounded witness testimony that was not investigated by law enforcement.
“From the beginning, this campaign has been about fighting injustice and uplifting forgotten voices. I will not be intimidated or moved by these false allegations and uninvestigated charges,” Bridgette said. “This is an attempt to use the courts to attack Democratic candidates and silence black women who are shedding light on longstanding injustices in our community. I’m running for the House of Delegates to focus on the needs of working families in the 9th District by expanding broadband access and making child care, college and health insurance more affordable for all.”
An adjudication hearing is set for Oct. 28. Per legal counsel, Bridgette will not issue further statements about the ongoing legal proceedings at this time.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.