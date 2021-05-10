Each library branch in the Bedford Public Library System will have a “Gardening Without a Garden” workshop this season.
“The gardener in all of us has a vision, but not everyone has room to execute it,” stated the Bedford Public Library System. “Thankfully, there’s a workaround when all of your beds are taken: container gardening.”
At the workshop, the Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach participants to make the most of small spaces, give tips on soil and nutrition, offer ideas for companion planting, and discuss the pros and cons of gardening in a variety of different containers.
Participants will receive a sprout and seed packet to start their new collection, along with a unique container of their choice.
Registration is required for each participant, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, there will be a waitlist. Masks are required for anyone ages 5+ and must be worn over the mouth and nose. Visit bedford.librarycalendar.com to register online for the following locations in the Smith Mountain Lake area:
• Moneta: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15
• Stewartsville: 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Moneta, 540-425-7004; or Stewartsville, 540-425-7008.
