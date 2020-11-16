The Town of Rocky Mount and the Community Partnership for Revitalization announced “Festive Fridays” in December.
Festive Fridays will run the first three Fridays in December, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and will include local participating businesses extending their business hours until 8 p.m. and offering special incentives for holiday shoppers.
To get shoppers in the holiday spirit and festive mood, the town will be lit up with holiday lights and music playing throughout town. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be arriving to setup at the town’s clock each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their “Letters to Santa” to drop in the mailbox and wave at Santa as they pass by.
“Rocky Mount is always a beautiful Christmas town, and we, along with community organizers, were determined to find a way to celebrate Christmas safely,” said Economic Development Director Beth Simms. “The Town of Rocky Mount Public Works Department, Community Partnership, our local business owners, and residents do an amazing job of making our town look like a winter wonderland each year, and we want people to walk the streets and experience our Hallmark movie-like charm. Our businesses have been so creative and resilient over the last nine months, we are excited to see what they come up with for the holiday season!”
To add to the festive look and sound of the town, the Community Partnership will be setting up Christmas scenes throughout the uptown and downtown areas for the entire month of December and recreate memories and offer photo opportunities for families.
“Our number one concern is safety; it was disappointing and extremely hard to make the decision not to have our signature event, but it’s important to let the community know that we’re still here, we’re still trying, and we’re still open,” said Donna Wray, president of Community Partnership for Revitalization.
Select Farmer’s Market vendors also will be set up with Christmas trees, handmade goods and more to purchase. Parking is always free downtown.
For more information, visit the town’s website at rockymountva.org or email Beth Simms at bsimms@rockymountva.org.
