Property owners within the Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries have a few more weeks where they will be unable to dredge the depth of their lakefronts, as the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources conducts its annual prohibition of local dredging between Feb. 15 and June 15.
But by the time summer arrives, residents will once again be able to dredge the lake beds surrounding their properties.
The dredging ban takes place each year for four months in order to assist the spawning of various fish that reproduce during the late winter and spring months in shallow water lake beds. Dredging would seriously damage the ability of these native fish to reproduce during their spawning seasons, and the state prohibits late winter and spring dredging in order to ensure that the fish populations in the lake will not be diminished over the course of time.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.