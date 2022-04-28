The Smith Mountain Eagle won a total of six Virginia Press Association (VPA) awards in the non-daily group 2 division of the 2021 News & Advertising Contest.
The Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper received one first-place award, two second-place awards and three third-place awards.
This is the third straight year that the Smith Mountain Eagle has won VPA awards. Last year, the newspaper won nine awards for the 2020 year. The Smith Mountain Eagle won three awards for 2019.
“Winning VPA awards for the third straight year is a testament to how dedicated the staff at the Smith Mountain Eagle are in providing quality content for lake residents,” stated Editor/General Manager Chad Adams, who has led the newspaper since 2019. “Congratulations to all of the winners!”
Winners of the 2021 VPA News & Advertising Contest were announced daily this week, with third-place winners being revealed Monday, second-place winners announced Tuesday, third-place winners honored Wednesday, and best-in-show winners recognized today.
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association judged the entries.
According to VPA Executive Director Betsy Edwards, there were more than 3,000 entries in the contest this year, making it competitive in each category.
“It’s always exciting to come together to celebrate the best journalism from across Virginia,” Edwards said in the awards presentation video posted today.
The Smith Mountain Eagle is among 12 newspapers in Virginia owned by Womack Publishing Company. The company as a whole won 47 awards this year across six newspapers. The Chatham Star-Tribune won 14 awards in its division, the Times Virginian won 13, the Altavista Journal won 7, the Union Star won 5, and the Sussex-Surry Dispatch won 2.
“On behalf of the board, I want to thank and congratulate all of our (winners and) nominees on a tremendous amount of work and dedication, and thank you for all that you’ve done,” VPA Board President Chad Harrison said in the awards presentation video.
Harrison also is the president of Womack Publishing Company.
First place
C.E. Adams won first place in the “Breaking News Writing” category for the article titled “SML family displaced: Crews battle fire at SML home Monday” in the June 30 issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
Second place
The Smith Mountain Eagle received two second-place awards.
Jeff Reid placed in the Pictorial Photo category for a picture he took at Dudley Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization’s Color Fun Run fundraiser. It was published in the Oct. 13 issue of the newspaper.
“Joy is captured nicely here,” the judge commented.
Also receiving a second-place award was Amanda Meadows of Womack Publishing Company for the design of an ad bought by Jason Johnson for his re-election campaign to the Bedford County School Board for District 2.
The category was “Professional Services (excluding medical/healthcare),” and the judge commented that the ad was clean and well organized.
Third place
Of the three third-place awards the newspaper received, William Seidel placed in the “Personality or Portrait Photo” category for a photo he took of Staunton River High School senior Aidan Brown pumping up the baseball team, which was published in the June 16 issue of the newspaper.
“The photo has a spirited, charge into battle quality to it,” the judge wrote.
Both Seidel and Jeffrey Westbrook placed in the “Headline Writing” category. The headlines submitted were “Summer, we hardly knew ye: Students return today” (Aug. 11 issue), “Cigarette tax proposal snuffed out” (April 28), and “No Wakesurfing Zone proposal creates waves of controversy” (July 21).
Lindsey Mason of Womack Publishing Company placed in the “Member Self-Promotion” category for an ad recognizing Smith Mountain Eagle staff for winning VPA awards last year. The judged liked the golden theme and commented that that the ad was elegant.
To see winning entries, visit www.vpa.net/2021-contest-winners-gallery.
A limited supply of back issues of the newspaper (up to one year ago) are available at the Smith Mountain Eagle office located at 1650 Scruggs Road in Wirtz. Those who are interested in buying a back issue with one of the award entries are asked to call the office at 540-719-5100 and provide the issue date to ensure there is a copy available.
