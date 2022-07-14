On the morning of June 25, the Smith Mountain Striper Club (SMSC) hosted the first annual “Reel Connections with Kids” fishing event at Crazy Horse Marina and on Smith Mountain Lake. The organization invited a group of local children to spend a day learning about boating, fishing and enjoying life on the water.
“The idea culminated through the Striper Club back in the wintertime,” SMSC member and event organizer Kevin Bugg said in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “We decided this would be a good way to get some children who maybe would never have an experience like this. The toughest part was trying to figure out how to get kids that may have never been on a boat, or live around the lake and don’t really experience the lake like a lot of us can.”
The Smith Mountain Striper Club worked with Lake Christian Ministries and the local Boys and Girls Club to identify local children who didn’t have much experience with fishing and boating. Providing the opportunity for local children who don’t get to spend much time on the lake or enjoying fishing was the primary goal of the first Reel Connections for Kids event.
