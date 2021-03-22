Governor Northam has announced a broadband grant award of over $1.1 million for the Franklin County Broadband Authority. Application for funding was based on a multi-phased hybrid approach developed for Franklin County as part of its Broadband Plan adopted in August 2019. This approved Plan called for fiber to the home to be built out in Village areas and other designated growth areas where it makes financial sense. In addition, it called for providing fixed wireless in more remote, harder to reach areas of the County.
The grant was awarded to Franklin County and will be used to continue work with Briscnet in constructing a fixed wireless network in multiple locations throughout the County. This second phase of the County’s fixed wireless project is expected to provide broadband access to 1,996 serviceable units in Cahas Mountain, Ferrum, Union Hall and Windy Gap areas of the County. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
Franklin County Broadband Authority Chairman Leland Mitchell stated, “I am so grateful that the Commonwealth of Virginia has continued to recognize and support the County’s efforts to improve broadband for its citizens by providing grant funding for this second phase of the planned buildout.”
The first phase of the fixed wireless project is currently under construction, connections to citizens are expected to occur in April. To determine if your home or business might receive service from this new fixed wireless network contact BriscNet by phone at 540.566.4609 or 540.566.4612 or by email at franklincountybroadband@briscnet.com. For more information on the County’s Broadband Plan or recently approved VATI (Virginia Telecommunications Initiative) application go to the Broadband Authority page on the Franklin County website at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/546/Broadband-Authority.
