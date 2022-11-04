Tiny Art Show set for library

A Tiny Art Show is coming to the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
“Calling all adult and teen artists and creative individuals,” the Moneta/SML Library stated. “We’re looking for you to create mini masterpieces!”
Those interested can visit the Moneta/SML Library during the month of November and create tiny art on a 4”x4” canvas. Participants can paint, draw, collage, sculpt, mosaic or more on the canvas. The library will provide some art supplies, such as paint, colored pencils, markers and glue on a mobile art cart. Participants may bring additional materials with them.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
