In January, the University of Lynchburg announced a recommitment to its “Grow Your Own Teachers” program, a partnership with Central Virginia Community College and Lynchburg City Schools. This month, several county school divisions also reaffirmed their support of the joint program. Among them are Bedford, Campbell, Appomattox and Amherst counties.
For Dr. Julie Rogers, interim superintendent for Bedford County Public Schools, the hands-on connection is particularly compelling. She sees it as a crucial investment not just in their careers but the community as a whole.
“(We’re) pleased to partner with the University of Lynchburg to support our students by placing them in internships and student teaching experiences,” Rogers said. “We want to invest in our students who will commit to staying in the community and making a lifetime career in teaching.”
Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett also expressed excitement to partner with CVCC and the University of Lynchburg to ‘grow’ the future of education in Central Virginia.
