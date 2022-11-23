Fire destroys Huddleston house

A two-story wood-frame house in Huddleston collapsed in a fire Thursday, Nov. 17.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Squad 7, Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) Medic 14-13, and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Ashwell Ridge Drive for report of a residential structure fire. The Fire Marshals Office also responded.
With a large column of black smoke that could be seen from many miles out, additional resources were requested, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) were added.
