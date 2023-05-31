Spring Market at Emerson Creek Pottery June 3rd

Emerson Creek Pottery will host a Spring Market at its Retail Outlet Store in Bedford County on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.— 2 p.m. About a dozen vendors, including Porter House BBQ, will be selling their handmade and hand-picked items in addition to the sale on pottery.
“We will be offering 10% off our already discounted pottery from 10 a.m. until noon and then increasing the discount by 5% every hour starting at noon until we close at 4 p.m.,” Emerson Creek owner and founder Jim Leavitt said. “This is a great way to find favorites early or shop later for deeper discounts on all pottery except for Summer Peaks, Smith Mountain Lake, and Blue Crab. Our Smith Mountain Lake design is an outlet store exclusive and was inspired by the beautiful views just down the road at the lake.”
Vendors include returning favorites like Keitha’s Artful Garden and Banister Goodes, and attendees can also expect to see some new faces. Porter House BBQ will be on-site for lunch service.
“We are excited to bring back many of the vendors we’ve built relationships with over the past few years and welcome Porter House BBQ for the event,” Leavitt said. “So come out on Saturday to enjoy the spring weather, shop with local artisans, and enjoy some barbecue.”
For more information about the event, visit the event on Emerson Creek Pottery’s Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/3m9mkYTlf.
