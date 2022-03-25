The TEP Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet Wednesday, April 6, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish (40 Lakemount Drive, SML) in classroom B at 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
The group will continue its discussion on the different insurance coverages and which treatments the insurance companies will allow or deny for prostate cancer (based on cost).
The insurance companies decide what treatment they will pay for regardless of the patient’s choice.
Keep in mind that all treatments have a similar five-year-and-above survival rate. The difference is the quality of life one can expect after treatment is completed. Total recovery apparently costs more.
Since the treatment costs vary by thousands of dollars, this is expected to be a lively discussion.
Jim and Martha Gilbert are the coordinators for the event.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.