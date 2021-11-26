Last Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced a partnership with 18 libraries and library systems across the commonwealth to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost. Just in time for Thanksgiving and holiday travel, the kits are available at all six Bedford Public Library System (BPLS) branches.
Starting last Friday, individuals can pick up a virtually guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from any BPLS library, use it in the privacy of their homes, and receive digital test results in 15 minutes. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations. This pilot program is set to run through Friday, Dec. 31.
To arrange for contactless pickup of a test through either the “Grab and Go” service or curbside delivery, call a local BPLS branch during normal operating hours. Outdoor, secure lockers are located at Bedford Central and Moneta/SML locations for after-hours pickup. If multiple people in a household need a COVID-19 test, the VDH recommends taking a test kit for each person who needs one, but plan to use the tests within two weeks to avoid the kits expiring.
The at-home test kits use the eMed digital platform. Users will need a mobile device or computer with a camera to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who will guide users through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, the user will receive test results within 15 minutes, and eMed will report the results to the VDH.
Additional information can be found on the VDH STACC program website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/stacc or by calling a local branch library.
The Moneta/SML Library can be reached at 540-425-7004, and the Stewartsville Library can be reached at 540-425-7008.
